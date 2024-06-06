At the launch of the event were Barry Caslin (Teagasc), Jim O'Dwyer (Gurteen college), Thomas Duffy (Macra), William Minchin (IFJ), Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, IFA president Francie Gorman, Caitriona Morrissey (IFJ), Frank O'Mara (Teagasc), Ger Darcy (Tipperary County Council), Stephen Robb (IFJ).

The Energy and Farm Diversification Show 2024 will take place on Thursday 18 July at Gurteen Agricultural College, Co Tipperary.

The event was officially launched by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this week.

Minister McConalogue emphasised the importance of the show, stating: "We need to improve our energy security by reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels. We want to see profitable, resilient and diversified farm businesses and management of energy costs, and investment in clean technology is a key part of this.”

Presented by a coalition of organisations including Teagasc, Tipperary County Council, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Irish Farmers Journal, Technological University Shannon (TUS), Macra, and Gurteen Agricultural College, this event is poised to guide farmers towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

Key topics

The Energy and Farm Diversification Show 2024 will feature a dynamic mix of panel discussions, outdoor demonstrations and an expansive exhibitor area.

Key topics will include energy diversification, climate change and biodiversity, highlighting agriculture's role in tackling these critical issues.

Visitors can witness live outdoor demos, engage in insightful panel discussions and explore the exhibitor area showcasing state-of-the-art technologies.

Sustainability

Teagasc director Frank O'Mara highlighted the importance of the event.

"The Energy and Farm Diversification Show is a vital platform for showcasing how innovative agricultural practices can drive sustainability. Our goal is to equip farmers with the knowledge, information and tools needed to thrive in an eco-conscious era, while contributing to a greener planet."

IFA president Francie Gorman emphasised the significance of the show, saying that farm-scale and community-based renewables must be the central part of future energy policy in Ireland, if the ambitions of the Government’s Climate Action Plan are to be delivered.

"It is critically important that farmers can remain profitable and resilient through the decarbonisation transition by being supported to embrace these new business opportunities," he said.

Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy remarked on the event's potential impact: "The Energy and Farm Diversification Show is set to inform the wider agricultural community of potential innovations that can help support farm families.

"It will provide a comprehensive look at how farmers can potentially diversify their operations and adopt sustainable practices that will not only benefit the environment, but also open up cost reduction and new revenue streams."

Entry to the event is free. See here for more information.