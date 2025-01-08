I see an 89-year-old farmer in England has taken a stand against his local council. Ron Knight said he would rather “die in prison” than pay a £3,000 fine he was handed down for removing part of a wall.

Apparently, the enforcement notice from Somerset Council said the wall was historic, in a conservation area and would require planning permission to remove it.

However, Knight is claiming he built the wall himself in the 1970s.

The farmer has been in court on the matter several times and a resolution to the issue, which first rose its head in 2017, is not yet in sight.