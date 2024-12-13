Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy is to step down from his leadership role at the agency next March.

Clancy is to take up a new leadership position in the private sector, having led Enterprise Ireland since 2021.

It is planned that Enterprise Ireland executive director and member of the senior leadership team Kevin Sherry will be appointed interim chief executive from March pending the appointment of a new CEO.

The agency stated it will commence the recruitment process for the outgoing CEO position “immediately”.

'Strong position'

“This news comes at a time when the agency is in a very strong position, having achieved record results in terms of client jobs and exports, spend in the Irish economy and support for start-ups,” Enterprise Ireland chair Michael Carey said.

“Leo’s contribution to the success of Enterprise Ireland over the past four years has been exceptional and he will be greatly missed. We wish him well in the next phase of his career.”

