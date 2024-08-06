The initial €40m must be spent by the end of 2025.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications is weighing up options to introduce a new biomethane support programme from 2026 to 2030.

The department is currently seeking tenders to complete a preliminary business case for a new biomethane programme proposal.

The department has already carried out a strategic assessment report (SAR) and an examination of potential support mechanisms to encourage the development of an indigenous biomethane industry in Ireland.

This assessment also examined the strategic fit of the potential biomethane investment with Government policy, in particular the National Planning Framework and National Development Plan.

Preferred options

A preliminary business case must now be developed to serve as a detailed appraisal of the preferred options within the SAR, the department’s tender outlines.

This preliminary business case is expected to provide a clear articulation of a final preferred option for a biomethane support programme from 2026 to 2030, enumerate associated risks and set out a proposed implementation plan for the investment proposal.

The value of the tender is expected to be around €70,000.