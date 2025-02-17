“The lack of meaningful engagement with stakeholders on the development of the scheme is a real weakness."

The environment levy on agricultural tyres needs to be postponed until there is meaningful engagement with all stakeholders, IFA environment chair John Murphy says.

He said that farmers will be directly impacted by the proposed extension of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme which will see an environment levy charged on all new agricultural tyres.

“IFA is calling for the establishment of a stakeholder working group to provide a forum to alleviate concerns with regards cost transparency, categorisation, market distortion and competitiveness prior to the extension of the EPR scheme,” Murphy said.

Other stakeholders including the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors Ireland (FCI), Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA), Road Haulage Association and the Coach Tourism and Transport Council also share IFA’s concern and support the need for improved stakeholder engagement, he added.

Proposed scheme

“The lack of meaningful engagement with stakeholders on the development of the scheme is a real weakness.

“Stakeholders have concerns as to whether the proposed scheme is fit for purpose, competitive and will distort the market, these need to be addressed now before the scheme is extended to include agricultural tyres,” he added.

The IFA has written to Minister of State for Circular Economy with the Department of Climate, Environment and Energy Alan Dillon to seek an urgent meeting to discuss farmers concerns.