Environmental payments are shielding some of the country’s largest landowners who had received high direct payments under the previous CAP from the impact of payment capping, convergence and frontloading tools intended on making the CAP fairer.

Godolphin Ireland Limited received €59,948 in BISS payments for the 2024 financial year, having received €220,272 in direct payments in the previous list for 2023. However, the sizable Kildare equine operation founded by the current ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received total CAP funding of €171,369 in the latest list when considering non-BISS funding too.

The bloodstock outfit’s payments for climate and environment schemes surpassed €105,000 last year. Wicklow’s Ballinacor Estate Co Ltd received direct payments of €103,768 as part of its overall CAP funding of €118,973 in the 2023 financial year.

One year later, it had received a BISS of just over €61,000, but total CAP payments of €133,691 when agri-environmental, organics and other funding streams are included.