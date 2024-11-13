The introduction of a farm retirement scheme was also called for by the farm organisation.

Replacing ACRES with a new agri-environmental scheme that has minimum payments of €15,000 per year is among the IFA’s key asks ahead of the upcoming election.

In its general election manifesto, the IFA called for an “overhaul” of ACRES, the Government’s flagship agri-environmental scheme under the current CAP.

The farm organisation added that a new “whole farm environmental scheme”, similar to ACRES’ predecessor REPS, should be introduced.

The €15,000 should be a baseline payment, rising for hill farmers and those in designated areas, the IFA added.

CAP

Increased CAP funding is also a general election priority for the IFA. The farm organisation reiterated its call for a standalone environmental budget separate to CAP.

“This fund should include support for farmers with designated land and any actions that may arise [from] the EU Nature Restoration Law.

“Future generations will not commit to farming without more certainty on funding streams,” it said.

The farm organisation added that there should be ‘transition years’ when moving into a new CAP, where all payments are maintained at current levels.

All farmers should get at least 70% of their Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payment in mid-October, with issues arising after this addressed in a balancing payment, it said.

Convergence

The IFA also called for any move towards full convergence to only occur through an increase in the CAP budget.

“It must not be funded again by further cuts to farmers with per hectare payments above the average, with no consideration given to actual amounts received nor its relation to on-farm viability,” it added.

The IFA also named among its key priorities, opposing unfair trade deals such as Mercosur, a halt to further regulation on farmers, support for vulnerable sectors, retaining the nitrates derogation and a long-term solution to the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT).

The introduction of a farm retirement scheme was also called for by the farm organisation.

Scrap closed period for hedge-cutting, says IFA

The closed period for cutting roadside hedges should be scrapped entirely in the interest of public safety, the IFA has said in its manifesto for the upcoming general election.

Proposal

The IFA proposed that the next government gets rid of the closed period for hedge-cutting, which runs from March to September, in relation to roadside hedges or reallocate responsibility to local authorities.

“Government should also consider the removal entirely of a closed period for the hedge-cutting of roadside hedges in the interest of public safety, and/or an amendment to the Roadside Act 1993, assigning responsibility for the maintenance of roadside hedges to local authorities,” it said.

Controlled burning

The IFA also called on the next Government to protect current controlled burning rights.

“The current ability under legislation to undertake prescribed or controlled burning must be maintained without additional restrictions or conditions, the IFA added.

“Clarification at local level is required to remove any misinterpretation following the passing of waste management (prohibition of waste disposal by burning) regulations,” it said.