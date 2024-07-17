The new figures more accurately reflect the performance and management of the national herd and flock. \ Claire Nash

The Environmental Protection Agency has updated the way it counts beef and sheep sector emissions, by including more detailed figures to better reflect differences between these sectors’ systems.

The impact of more detailed beef and sheep data means that the entire agriculture sector emitted 8.5m tonnes fewer CO2 equivalents between 2018 and 2023 than had been initially calculated, according to the EPA’s July emissions report.

The report suggests that agriculture has used up less of its emissions budget set for 2021 to 2025 than any other sector of the economy. New assumptions on beef emissions take better account of cattle liveweights and daily weight gains.

The updated sheep emissions mean that Teagasc metrics on the national flock will now be used in place of default international figures.

This will take account of Ireland-specific factors including feed type, prolificacy, mortality and liveweight gains of the national flock.

