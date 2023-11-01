More site monitoring and inspection information will be publically viewable online. / David Ruffles

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched an online portal which will allow members of the public to view information on its activities enforcing environmental regulations.

The information provided on the portal will include that on inspections, monitoring, environmental incidents, non-compliances with regulations and the conditions of EPA licenses and summaries of complaints.

Most of the commercial piggeries and poultry units in the country are licensed by the EPA under the industrial emissions directive and monitored for compliance with the terms of their license.

More detail

EPA programme manager Darragh Page said that the new licensing and enforcement portal will allow interested members of the public more detail on sites close to them.

“The EPA want[s] the public to have full access to our environmental enforcement activities,” Page commented.

“The detailed compliance and enforcement information we make available through the licensing and enforcement portal online allows the public to learn about nearby licensed operations and how they are performing in their obligations to protect their local environment.

“It also enables operators themselves to communicate directly with their neighbours about their environmental performance as they conduct their business, including how they address compliance issues when they occur.”

The newly available data builds on the EPA making information, such as site monitoring reports, available to view earlier this year.

EU plans

The European Commission also proposed a revision of the industrial emissions directive last year, which would see cattle farms larger than 150 livestock units (LU) requiring EPA licenses to operate.

Member states argued that this licensing requirement should only apply to farms larger than 350 LU, while MEPs sought the dropping of cattle from the updated rules entirely.

This updating of the directive is currently at the trilogue stage and it remains unclear how many, if any, of Ireland's cattle farms could be subject to the licensing and monitoring rules.