The new Teagasc water quality campaign could feed into the EPA's understanding of farm practices. \ Donal O'Leary

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has encouraged Teagasc’s new water quality campaign to feed generalised and anonymised data back to the agency to help it better judge the impact of farm measures on water quality.

Doing so would allow the EPA to tell the “good stories” of improvements to water quality resulting from farm measures, which the agency does not currently have a clear picture of, the director of its evidence and assessment office Dr Eimear Cotter said at the campaign launch last Thursday.

“If we had that information, we would have a better understanding overall of what is happening in the agricultural sector and we would be able to give those good stories,” Cotter explained.

“That actually, there are actions being taken here, things have been done and this is how it is translating into water quality.

“It’s important for us in the EPA that what happens in the field is brought back to the science,” Cotter said.

“What we don’t get a good handle on at the moment, is that if there are improvements in certain waterbodies, we can’t connect that to the activity that is happening in the local area by farmers.”

The seven-year Better Farming for Water campaign contains a research pillar, with Teagasc seeking to improve its modelling of nutrient losses across different farm enterprises and soil types.

