The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced funding of €14.3m for 33 new research projects to address climate and environmental challenges.

This, according to the EPA, represents a 34% increase in investment compared with 2022.

The funding covers research in the areas of climate change, the natural environment, the green and circular economy and human health.

This funding will support more than 200 research staff across 13 organisations to conduct projects in innovative areas such as:

How blue light can affect human health and biodiversity.

Societal transformation required to address climate, environmental and social challenges.

Digital twins for coastal areas.

Nature-based solutions for water quality and ecology.

The circular economy for batteries.

Sustainable tourism and air pollution in Irish towns.

Announcing the awards, EPA director general Laura Burke said that scientific research and innovation are playing an increasingly important role in informing how governments and society can respond to the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

"The projects announced today will address knowledge gaps, both current and future, to provide robust evidence to support the implementation of effective environmental policies in Ireland," she said.

University College Cork (UCC) received the highest number of successful research awards in 2023.

UCC vice-president for research and innovation Professor John Cryan said: "These awards will further strengthen UCC’s position as a recognised global leader in the field of sustainability.

"Aligned to 'UCC Futures – Sustainability', these projects will enable UCC researchers to support environmental policies in Ireland, address key societal challenges caused by climate change and help deliver a healthier environment for all.”

The list of awards made under the EPA research call 2023 is available on the EPA website.

The EPA research programme is a Government of Ireland initiative funded by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications. The EPA research call 2024 will open for applications in April 2024.