The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) latest report, which identifies that 26 towns and villages are not connected at all to any wastewater treatment, has been described as "jaw-dropping" by president of the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) Pat McCormack.

He highlighted how raw sewage volumes equal to that of 54,000 people is being pumped daily into waterways, adding: "It is worth pointing out that any single farmer in Ireland would find himself in Court for even one instance of such gross negligence".

"Yet, again, we were being treated to the sight of numerous official agencies, and councils failing abjectly to carry out tasks that those very same agencies and councils were actually prosecuting farmers and other individuals for, on the grounds of alleged non-compliance.

"It was way beyond ordinary hypocrisy and represented a double-standard that was so jaw-dropping, it was nearly in a class of its own," he said.

Obligations

McCormack added that every farmer in Ireland is aware of their obligations to prevent discharges like this into their local rivers and waterways.

"Imagine the kind of stress that farmers in east Cork have been experiencing over the last week when their slurry storage was flooded, and they could have found themselves liable for runoffs into local waterways," he said.

Thursday's reports, he added, show two decent-sized towns in east Cork – Ballycotton and Whitegate - where raw sewerage in being discharged without any treatment whatsoever.

"Farmers are investing on a daily basis in environmental measures and are expected to implement measures with minimum notice. Meanwhile, the Government is happy to give its own lavishly resourced agencies up to 20 years to resolve their issues.

“Farm families are being wiped out through costly environmental measures, while the State protects its own agencies from any censure or repercussion.

"We can’t go on having these two very different standards of compliance," concluded McCormack.