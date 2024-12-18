The epidemic of mental health problems among farmers must act as a wake-up call for EU policy makers, MEP Maria Walsh said in a meeting with the European Commissioner for Agriculture.

Those in power, Walsh said, are failing to take the mental health challenges of farmers seriously, leading to an avoidable loss of life across Europe.

"I brought this message directly to [European] Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen when I met him in Strasbourg [on Wednesday].

"It is widely accepted and evidenced that farming is one of the most dangerous jobs in Europe. Fatalities in the sector are 233% higher and accidents 18% higher than in other industries.

"However, too many people overlook the dangers presented by the epidemic of mental health problems amongst our farmers," she said.

Suicidal thoughts

Walsh referenced a study from UCD in 2023 which showed that 20% of Irish farmers surveyed had suicidal thoughts in the two previous weeks and nearly 40% reported experiencing moderate to extremely severe stress.

“I believe Commissioner Hansen has a unique and personal understanding of this issue. I hope this will lead to tangible solutions and crucially financial investment coming from the Commission over the coming months.

"A welcome first step towards this is the Commissioner’s commitment to featuring mental health in his upcoming ‘Vision for Future of Agriculture’ document."

Nitrates

Along with mental health, Walsh urged the Commission to ensure the continuation of the nitrates derogation and shared the concerns of Irish farmers around the Mercosur trade deal.

Generational renewal, reform of the CAP and young farmers were also discussed.

“I welcome Commissioner Hanson’s commitment to prioritising easy yet impactful wins, such as CAP reforms that can be achieved in the short term.

"The Commissioner highlighted the potential threat of the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as the Trump presidency on the agricultural sector. I also look forward to welcoming Commissioner Hansen to Ireland next year," she said.