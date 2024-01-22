Water supplies have also been disrupted in some parts. / Philip Doyle

There were still 93,000 homes, farms and businesses without electricity supplies as a result of storm Isha at 5.35pm on Monday.

The areas left without power at this time were mostly located in northwestern counties including Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim and Cavan.

Some of these areas may be left without power for a “number of days”, the ESB said in a statement issued on Monday.

The ESB stated that all available resources have been deployed, as have those of its contractors, to attempt to restore power to as many customers as possible.

The number of premises left without energy peaked at around 235,000 on Monday morning.

Warnings

A status orange weather warning was issued by Met Éireann for three counties ahead of the arrival of storm Jocelyn on Tuesday evening.

The storm is expected to hamper efforts to restore power in the northwest and may lead to further outages as this second storm brings more damaging gusts.

The warning will be effective from 6pm Tuesday for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Galway and Mayo’s status orange alert will be lifted at midnight, while Donegal’s remains in place until 2am Wednesday, according to Met Éireann’s current warnings.

Travel conditions will remain hazardous for the duration of these warnings and the public has been warned that there is a risk of damage to already weakened buildings.

Safety

The ESB has advised any affected customers who use electrically powered medical devices to contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

The public has been warned to stay clear of downed or damaged electricity lines and asked to report them to the ESB at 1800 372 999.

Estimated electricity restoration times can be checked at www.powercheck.ie, where outages can also be reported.

Water supply

Uisce Éireann is reported to be making progress on restoring water supplies in an update delivered at 5.20pm on Monday.

It stated that 11 water supply areas remain affected by storm Isha’s damage and that these areas represent approximately 35,000 customers.

Counties Mayo and Donegal, as well as parts of the southeast, remain the regions whose water supplies were the most disrupted at the time of its statement.

“Where power has been restored or repairs carried out, it may take a number of hours for normal supply to return to all customers, particularly those in elevated areas or at the ends of the network.

"Where possible, customers are asked to conserve water to enable supplies to recover,” a spokesperson said.

