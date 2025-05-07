Woodpecker holes in ESB poles Birdhill, Co Tipperary. Some starlings are nesting in the holes. / James Hanly

ESB is facing a threat to its network of electricity poles from the return of woodpeckers to the Irish countryside.

The Irish Farmers Journal spoke to three farmers near Birdhill, Co Tipperary, who were contacted by the State-owned electricity company, saying poles would need to be replaced in their fields due to damage by the birds.

According to the National Biodiversity Data Centre, the Great Spotted Woodpecker has had a dramatic expansion in Ireland, being spotted in every county except Mayo.

They can be easily identified by their loud, staccato drumming calls, mainly heard in March and April.

A spokesperson for ESB said issues to its network can occur from direct strikes on power lines and damage to poles by birdlife.

“Woodpecker-damaged poles have emerged as an issue in certain parts of the network, particularly in southeastern counties.

“In the Birdhill and Newport areas of Tipperary for instance, ESB Networks carried out upgrade work to sections of network earlier this year, some of which required the replacement of woodpecker-damaged poles.”

Insects are the woodpecker's main prey. It uses its beak to hammer holes in tree bark and then extracts beetle larvae with its long, flexible tongue. / James Hanly

Costs

It is understood at least 12 electricity poles need to be replaced in this small area of Tipperary.

It is unknown how much costs ESB will incur. However, when there is third party damage to a medium or low voltage pole, there is an average charge of €4,499 to replace each pole, according to ESB. All three of the affected farmers said they didn’t know there were woodpeckers in Ireland.

“The first time I heard about them is when I got the call from the ESB saying that such and such poles had to go. Every day’s a school day,” one farmer said.

“Someone will have to pay for it all and it’s not me. It’ll be the ESB paying.”

