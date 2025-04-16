ICMSA president Denis Drennan argued that the ESB should work with farmers to resolve these outages and fallen trees instead of reducing people’s property rights. / Ramona Farrelly

ESB Networks is seeking more powers in relation to land access in response to the mass outages caused by trees falling on power lines during storm Éowyn, the ICMSA has said.

The storm left more than 715,000 homes, farms, and businesses without electricity in January.

The proposal would allow the ESB to reappraise of the network system in farms and forestry plantations following the breakdowns and delayed reconnections in the aftermath of the storm.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan argued that the ESB should work with farmers to resolve these outages and fallen trees instead of reducing people’s property rights.

“It’s simply not possible or credible to expect the ESB to have crews ready to zip out to every overhanging tree from Donegal to Dunmanway and from Clondalkin to Connemara.

“That’s why we suggested that the ESB actually go the other way on this and work with farmers to do the basic hedgerow maintenance with the ESB only being contacted for specific cases where their expertise is needed.”

IFA

A delegation from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) met with ESB Networks last week and ESB CEO Paddy Hayes this week to discuss network resilience and the importance of working in collaboration with landowners.

Although a new landowner payment was agreed with ESB and EirGrid, discussions around compensation and a code of conduct on forestry corridors have effectively been stalled by ESB Networks.

“There needs to be full engagement with the IFA and farmers on any plans for statutory provisions for forestry corridors or any other actions that could have implications for landowners,” a spokesperson for the IFA said.

“These negotiations need to be urgently expedited as ESB need to update the arrangements in relation to forestry corridor compensation and maintenance so that they are adequate, effective and fit for purpose.”