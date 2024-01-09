ESB's 'Net Zero by 2040' strategy includes a commitment to deliver more than a fivefold increase in the renewable generation portfolio.

ESB is set to start work on building its first large-scale solar farm in the coming months.

Bullstown Solar Farm is located to the southeast of Ashbourne, Co Meath, and will be the first of three utility-scale solar farms being constructed by ESB.

Greencells GmbH has recently been awarded the contract to build the farm, which represents an investment of €13m. Once complete, the solar farm will generate 8.5MW of electricity, providing enough capacity to power over 2,000 homes.

Bullstown Solar Farm will connect to the electricity network via a short length of cable into the existing Ashbourne 38kV substation that adjoins the site.

The Bullstown Solar Farm

This is the first of three wholly-owned ESB solar farms currently being progressed, representing a total investment of almost €200m.

Portfolio

ESB's 'Net Zero by 2040' strategy includes a commitment to deliver more than a fivefold increase in the renewable generation portfolio to 5,000MW, including more solar projects, along with offshore and onshore wind, battery and green hydrogen projects.

Full planning permission has been granted by Meath County Council and the project was successful within the RESS 2 auction in June 2022. Once the Bullstown Solar Farm is operational, a community benefit fund will be made available, distributing grants to organisations in the local area.

Landowners

Commenting on the announcement, ESB solar development manager Eoin Naughton said: "Bullstown Solar Farm marks the beginning of a sustained campaign by ESB to develop and construct a large portfolio of utility-scale solar farms throughout the midlands, south and southeast of the country as we move towards our ultimate goal of achieving Net Zero by 2040.

"Solar provides an excellent opportunity for landowners and local communities to benefit from the clean energy transition. Projects like this one will help reduce our dependency on imported fossil fuels while also contributing to decarbonising our electrical network," he said.