Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has welcomed the announcement of the new board and the start date next month of the Agri-Food Regulator.

The described the campaign to get the food regulator established as a long one, but added that Wednesday 13 December will be a significant day in working towards the rebalancing of the food supply chain.

"This new State body tasked with regulating the food supply chain, An Rialálaí Agrabhia, will play a very important role in bringing fairness back into our food supply chain and level the playing pitch in negotiations between farmers, processors and retailers," Cullinan said.

In conjunction with her new role as CEO of the Agri-Food Regulator, Niamh Lenehan will continue as head of the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority.

Important role

"This is an important role in ensuring that food retailers, food processors and all those involved in buying food produce from farmers comply with the unfair trading practices directive.

"[The] IFA look[s] forward to engaging with Niamh Lenehan on behalf of farmers, in particular those in the fresh produce sectors, who are so reliant on the retail sector.

"The number of fruit and vegetable growers has been in decline for the past 20 years due to margin pressures exerted on growers from the top of the food chain," Cullinan said.

The new regulator, he said, will represent all producers of food, but this sector is on the brink of non-viability and needs immediate attention in order to retain grower numbers and fresh produce production in Ireland.

'In need of a voice'

“Her appointment comes at a time when farmers were never more in need of a voice and regulation to stand up for their livelihoods in an ever more dysfunctional food supply chain.

"Today’s food supply chain is dominated by a small number of big players at retail level. Their dominance is determining the livelihoods and future of farmers and food producers,” he concluded.

Former IFA president Joe Healy will chair the board and Cullinan wished him well in his work.