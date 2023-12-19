Farmers account for 84% of applicants to the new afforestation scheme. \ Claire Nash

An estimated 4,200 new forestry licences will be issued in 2024 under a new plan set out by the Department of Agriculture.

The Department has capacity to issue sufficient licences to meet its annual target of 8,000ha of new forests, Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett said.

Minister Hackett announced the forestry licencing plan 2024 this Tuesday.

Since the new forestry scheme opened in September, 73 afforestation licences, totalling 593 hectares, have been approved, Minister Hackett said.

“In addition, we have processed 92 applications already approved under the forestry programme 2014-2020 that hadn’t commenced planting and have now opted into the new forestry programme 2023-2027.

“Those licences cover an area of 808 hectares, meaning a total land area of 1,401 hectares has been made available for planting at the higher grant and premium rates since the opening of the new programme,” she added.

Farmers account for 84% of applicants to the new afforestation scheme.

Climate action plan

Minister Hackett said afforestation rates need to be maximised and existing forests managed to ensure the targets outlined in Ireland’s climate action plan are met.

“This is the best-funded, most environmentally friendly forestry programme in the history of the State and I would encourage all farmers and landowners to look at the range of forestry options available to them,” she said.

Landowners and farmers must obtain a licence from the Department before planting or felling a forest.