MEP Maria Walsh has called for an update to the current European Union animal disease strategy which she said is “not fit for purpose”.

Walsh has called on the European Commission to update the current strategy given the rise of infection rates in countries across the EU, including Ireland.

This year Germany has had its first case of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly 40 years, Slovakia and Hungary had their first cases in 50 years, which also poses a serious risk of infection spreading to Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Walsh said that the rise of animal disease has the potential to “ravage” farms, and is emerging as one of the top agriculture concerns in the EU.

“For Irish farmers, our battle is against the spread of bovine TB, with the incidence rate shooting up in the past year,” she said.

“Along with the logistical nightmare presented by TB, the financial costs associated with the loss of a herd can be devastating for family farmers. In 2021, direct costs of bovine TB were estimated at €105 million.”

Borders

The MEP for the Midlands-North-West constituency is a full member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee, on which she is the standing rapporteur for UK matters.

She said that the updated strategy would also require reference to the challenges faced on the island of Ireland and the need for action on both sides of the border.

“I have met with farm organisations and vets both in Ireland and Northern Ireland and their message is clear; eradication efforts take serious control measures and proper funding,” added Walsh.

“However, as it currently stands, Ireland is not receiving any EU funding for animal disease eradication programmes. I asked the Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, Oliver Varhelyi, what kind of support he envisages for eradication for countries faced with outbreaks of animal diseases on their farms.

“Ultimately, the Commission’s current strategy for preventing and tackling animal disease is not fit for purpose.”

