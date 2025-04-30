European dairy farmers are receiving almost double the price for male calves this year compared to the same time last year, the latest EU report on beef prices has shown.

The average price being paid for dairy-bred calves aged between eight days and four weeks across the EU this month is €233/head.

Prices are reflective of the week starting 14 April to 20 April.

Prices representing Ireland show that the Irish trade is slightly ahead of the European average, with our dairy farmers getting €241/head for male calves during this period.

This is up €7/head from the previous week. The highest prices are being paid in Croatia, where demand for this age of calf is very high at €693/head, rising also from the week previously by €8/head.

The average price being paid for beef-bred male calves is also up across Europe. Beef calf prices are up 50% year on year to €380/head, according to the report.

Demand is strongest for these type calves under four weeks old is also highest in Croatia with €691/head being paid, followed by €579/head in Belgium. The average Irish price for Irish calves during this period in April is €343/head.