Participation in data collection efforts will be voluntary for farmers. / Ramona Farrelly

The council of ministers has adopted an update to existing EU farm data regulations that will see member states collecting more information on environmental and social data on farms.

The Farm Sustainability Data Network is to collect this data from over 80,000 farms across the EU, with these farms to be a representative selection of all farmers.

Data on the economic performance of a sample of the EU’s farms are already collected through the Farm Accountancy Data Network.

Participation in the updated data collection process will be voluntary and member states will be encouraged to incentivise farmers to share their data.

Obligation

There is an obligation on each member state to ensure that farmers’ data are protected.

The council maintains that the updated data collection requirements will allow the EU to monitor farmers’ contribution to CAP, Green Deal and Farm to Fork targets.

“Without the necessary data, we cannot track our progress or draw the right conclusions,” said acting Spanish agriculture minister Luis Planas Puchades, who chairs the council of ministers.

“The Farm Sustainability Data Network regulation will allow us to put our farming data to good use, so we can monitor the progress we make in terms of working towards achieving our sustainability goals.”

The update is also being pitched as posing the opportunities of reducing the administrative burden of putting policies into action and as allowing for better policymaking.