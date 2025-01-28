Some 13 power generators from the European Commission’s strategic reserve in Poland are on their way to Ireland, while a further four generators are to be sent through the EU’s civil protection mechanism from Denmark.

The EU's emergency response co-ordination centre has said that it will continue to “closely monitor the situation” with power outages in Ireland to ensure additional assistance can be “promptly” delivered if necessary.

“Extreme weather events, like storm Éowyn, increasingly put Europe's disaster resilience to the test,” said European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.

“But they also demonstrate the growing strength of our joint preparedness and solidarity efforts.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with the first responders in Ireland who are doing their best to bring life back to normal.”

Help sought ‘too slowly’

MEP Ciarán Mullooly had told European Commissioner for Cohesion Raffaele Fitto that the process of mobilising generators to Ireland had progressed “too slowly” when he spoke before the European Parliament’s regional development committee on Monday.

“Our infrastructure, our roads network will need massive investment from cohesion funds and elsewhere to be repaired,” the MEP said.

“I appeal to you Commissioner Fitto to come to Ireland to se the damage caused by this horrific experience, to see the hardship experienced by our people – the old, the sick, the most vulnerable in our community – today isolated in their homes without power and electricity for a week.”

Mullooly claimed that a request for assistance had only been received by the European Commission from Ireland two days after the storm hit, despite an offer having been extended before conditions deteriorated.

“I find this inexplicable because [Uisce Éireann] needed hundreds of generators to keep reservoirs open while waiting for the [ESB] to deal unbelievable levels of damage,” he commented.