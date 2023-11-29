'You could say US producers have a love-hate relationship with EU agricultural policies,' a leading US farm policy expert has said.

There is “a grudging acceptance” in the US farm sector that an EU-style agri-environmental policy will be replicated stateside over time, a leading US agricultural policy expert has said.

Jonathan Coppess, associate professor of agricultural policy and law at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, says “while there’s always been a sort of competitiveness” between US and EU producers “there is a recognition” that the reshaping of the Common Agricultural Policy may influence the US Farm Bill over the coming years.

However, he says US farmers will also be “watching for resistance” to increased environmental obligations on food production in Europe, particularly in light of Dutch farmers’ ongoing revolt against government plans to clamp down on nitrogen emissions.

“We’ve had our struggles mainly because of frustration over the EU’s strict restrictions on GMOs [genetically modified organisms] which means Europe won’t take our soya bean due to gene traits and Roundup.

“So there is this kind of oppositional standpoint over what’s happening in Europe in terms of agriculture and environmental policy.

“There are those who are very conservative who would see EU agriculture as ‘on a different path’. Then when you see situations such as what’s happening in the Netherlands it feeds that mentality.

“There is also this mindset that we’re pretty sure of ourselves and whatever policies you’re doing over there, well, that’s not how we do it, so there is that competitiveness.”

Nevertheless, Assoc Prof Coppess believes there is an acknowledgment that policy changes in Europe will impact the US eventually.

“We don’t want to go too fast, but we know it’s coming and there is this sort of grudging acceptance of what lies ahead. We’re clawing back and saying ‘you’ll drag me there over time’.

“Ultimately, we also have to respond to our consumers and they are moving in this direction too.”