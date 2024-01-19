EU member states voted to provide €46.7m to Italy to help compensate farmers in areas affected by outbreaks of avian flu.

Nearly €47m in funding from the agricultural reserve will be provided by the European Commission to Italian farmers to compensate for outbreaks off avian flu in 2022.

The payments must be made to farmers by 30 September 2024.

Following a formal request from Italy, the Commission decided to use EU funds to cover 50% of the cost incurred by Italy to support the impacted farmers.

Only farms located in regulated zones and affected by the control measures caused by the 23 outbreaks will be entitled to receive the support.

Between 1 January 2022 and 30 April 2022, 23 outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza subtype H5, commonly known as avian flu, were confirmed in Italy.

The species affected were chickens, laying hens, turkeys, ducks and guinea fowl.

This led to a loss of production in hatching eggs, table eggs and live animals on the farms located in those areas under movement restrictions, as well as losses due to destroyed and downgraded eggs and meat.

Protection and surveillance zones were established.