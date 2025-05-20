European farmers and tractors have lined the streets of Brussels to voice concerns over the budget for the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The 'house of cards' flash action near the European Union (EU) buildings organised by European agriculture union COPA-COGECA aimed to demonstrate the strong need for “a dedicated and appropriate budget to help our sector face the many challenges and guarantee food security".

Protests, coinciding with the action in Brussels, took place in 20 different EU member states including Ireland on Tuesday.

The action was opened by Copa president Massimiliano Giansanti at the Schuman roundabout in the European quarter of Brussels.

COPA-COGECA has reiterated its calls against dissolving the CAP into a single fund, further renationalisation and rushing the CAP proposals in July with no clarity on funding, governance or consultation.

Proposals

Belgian and European politicians have voiced their support for the action.

Irish MEP Ciaran Mullooly said there is “growing alarm” that the European Commission is dismantling and diluting the cornerstone of European agriculture.

“Proposals to merge CAP funding with cohesion funds into a single budgetary measure represent a direct collision course with the farming community across the EU,” he said.

“Farmers never asked for this during the 2023 summer of discontent. There was no mandate, explicit or implied, for this approach. The Commission must listen to farmers' views.

“We need a strong, secure and ring-fenced CAP budget post-2027. Anything less is a betrayal of Europe’s commitment to food security, rural sustainability and the family farm model.”

