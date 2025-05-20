The 'house of cards' flash action, organised by COPA-COGECA, outside the European Union buildings in Brussels on Tuesday. \ COPA-COGECA via X

European farmers and tractors have lined the streets of Brussels to voice concerns over the budget for the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The 'house of cards' flash action near the European Union (EU) buildings organised by European agriculture union COPA-COGECA aimed to demonstrate the strong need for “a dedicated and appropriate budget to help our sector face the many challenges and guarantee food security".

Protests, coinciding with the action in Brussels, took place in 20 different EU member states including Ireland on Tuesday.

The action was opened by Copa president Massimiliano Giansanti at the Schuman roundabout in the European quarter of Brussels.

COPA-COGECA has reiterated its calls against dissolving the CAP into a single fund, further renationalisation and rushing the CAP proposals in July with no clarity on funding, governance or consultation.

?? Get ready for the flash action #EUhouseofcards happening in Brussels and across 20 EU countries!



Our message to @EU_Commission this morning is cristal clear: Without a protected, dedicated budget for agriculture, EU agri-policy could collapse like a house of cards.



We cannot… pic.twitter.com/oW8W6e1g5t — COPA-COGECA (@COPACOGECA) May 20, 2025

IFA President Francie Gorman with European Commissioner for Budget, Anti-Fraud and Public Administration Piotr Serafin at today's COPA-COGECA flash action outside the Annual EU Budget Conference in Brussels. His pledge of funding and proper consultation has to be honoured in… pic.twitter.com/uFIMbQMSTY — Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) May 20, 2025

Proposals

Belgian and European politicians have voiced their support for the action.

Irish MEP Ciaran Mullooly said there is “growing alarm” that the European Commission is dismantling and diluting the cornerstone of European agriculture.

“Proposals to merge CAP funding with cohesion funds into a single budgetary measure represent a direct collision course with the farming community across the EU,” he said.

“Farmers never asked for this during the 2023 summer of discontent. There was no mandate, explicit or implied, for this approach. The Commission must listen to farmers' views.

“We need a strong, secure and ring-fenced CAP budget post-2027. Anything less is a betrayal of Europe’s commitment to food security, rural sustainability and the family farm model.”

When we say there will be action in 20 Member States we mean it! ??

The #EUHouseofCards action as supported by our members across the ?????????#nobudgetnosecurity pic.twitter.com/gPPtnk89gy — COPA-COGECA (@COPACOGECA) May 20, 2025

I supported the farmers’ protest in Brussels today. There should be no stripping away of the CAP budget in favour of a single budget. This will be a detriment to farmers and should not go ahead. pic.twitter.com/tGHI3Nqol1 — Cynthia Ní Mhurchú MEP (@cynimhurchu) May 20, 2025

