Farmers want to highlight their “fury and frustration” with regard to the impact of EU environmental policies, Carol Nolan said.

Farmers across Europe are furious and governments can no longer ignore this, TD Carol Nolan has said.

“European agriculture is on fire with a fury no government can ignore,” she said.

Nolan added that she fully understands why the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is planning a show of solidarity with their European counterparts this Thursday evening.

'Rhetorical sleights of hand'

“They and their families are sick and tired of rhetorical sleights of hand when it comes to talk about ‘valuing and supporting our farmers’, while at the same time watching as the EU and [Irish] Government implement policies that are routinely making it more and more difficult for them to survive.

“There is a bureaucratic model of farming deeply embedded in the EU and here in Ireland that is light years away from the kind of hands-on understanding that is required to allow our farmers and indeed the entire agri sector to thrive going forward,” she added.

Deputy Nolan said it is time for the EU and Irish Government “to wake up” to the impact of current policies.

“These protests today are an act of solidarity with the EU farmers who can also see quite clearly where these policies are going to lead.

“It is time for the EU and our own Government to wake up because the path we are on at the moment is one of conflict, loss of productivity, increased food insecurity and devastation to livelihoods,” she said.

