Farmers without power and water are facing a very difficult situation each day and every effort needs to be made to restore power to those impacted, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Speaking on Monday 27 January, IFA president Francie Gorman said it is critical that all necessary resources are deployed to repair the damage caused by Storm Éoywn.

“This storm has wreaked havoc across the country, with nearly 250,000 locations not connected this [Monday] morning. It’s vital that every resource is deployed to restore power to those impacted as soon as possible.

“Tens of thousands of customers will be without power for a number of days. For farms which are at the busiest time of the year, every day without electricity or water is very challenging,” he added.

‘Better prepare’

Gorman also said there needs to be more long-term planning for extreme weather events.

“We need to assess our infrastructure in the aftermath and see what can be done to better prepare for this.

“This review should involve all stakeholders to see what steps can be taken to minimise disruption when we encounter similar events in the future,” he said.

The IFA president acknowledged the work of first responders and local communities that are supporting people at the moment.

Storm Éowyn is the second major weather event to hit the country this month, following significant snowfall in some areas in early January.