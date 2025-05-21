Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae said that these losses serve to remind us that safety must be prioritised above everything else on farms. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Minister Michael Healy-Rae has voiced his concern about the significant increase in work-related fatalities in recent weeks among outdoor workers, particularly among farmers.

The Minister of State with special responsibility for farm safety was reacting to new data from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), which showed that farming continues to have a disproportionately high rate of workplace fatalities.

In total, farming accounted for 40% of all fatal workplace incidents, despite only representing 6.5% of the workforce.

Speaking on the figures, Minister Healy-Rae said that these losses serve to remind us that safety must be prioritised above everything else on farms.

“Every farm fatality is a tragedy, leaving behind grieving families and communities and I extend my sympathies to those who lost loved ones and recognise the immense pain that these families, friends and communities are going through,” he said.

Farm safety record

This year, farming has accounted for five of the 10 workplace fatalities, with fishing accounting for one fatality.

Minister Healy-Rae reminded farmers to make every effort to minimise the risk of a serious incident, particularly highlighting the dangers when operating a quad and when working from height.

In total, farming accounted for 40% of all fatal workplace incidents, despite only representing 6.5% of the workforce. \ Donal O'Leary

“With the HSA being notified of three fatal incidents involving quads in the past month, now is the time for farmers to invest in a helmet and complete the required quad safety training, if they haven’t already done so,” he added.

“Farmers must also ensure that only drivers who have completed the required training and [are] wear[ing] a helmet are allowed to operate a quad.

“With a significant amount of building maintenance and construction being carried out on farms, farmers must assess the risks and ensure that the required protective measures to prevent falls are always in place before working at height.”

Read more

Phone 'epidemic' a serious hazard

HSA warns farmers of dangers of working with quad bikes

More older farmers killed in farm accidents