The exclusion of the mushroom sector from the Horticulture Crisis fund is beyond belief, IFA president Tim Cullinan told the Agriculture Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday 18 October.

The Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that the scheme is now open for applications with eligible framers set to receive a once-off payment in January 2024.

However, the aid excludes white mushroom growers and the majority of strawberry growers.

Cullinan said that he “can’t understand” how the mushroom sector has been excluded given the challenges it has faced, particularly since Brexit and getting into the British market.

Likewise, Cullinan said that the strawberry sector should not have been left out either, adding that there are some excellent growers in the country who have invested serious money in their businesses.

"This is exceptional aid which has come from the EU and he’s entitled to co-fund that up to 200%. That should have been done and those two sectors should not have been left out of the exceptional aid,” Cullinan said.

Challenges

This year has been challenging for the horticultural sector in terms of poor yields and higher production costs, Niall McCormack, IFA fruit and vegetable chair told the committee.

The strawberry grower highlighted how this is the second round of exceptional aid which strawberry growers and white mushroom growers have been excluded from.

He added that yields in the strawberry sector were back by 10% to 15% in 2023 and their costs were increased.

Minimum wage rising to €12.70/hour is another huge factor in growers' costs, McCormack said.

“The cost of labour for both the mushroom and the strawberry sector is around 50%, so this [minimum wage increase] is going to have a very big effect on these two sectors.

“The mushroom sector has gone through torrid times and those growers who have managed to stay in the business have done very well to hold on and the strawberry sector has invested and awful lot of money in ready-to-eat product that is very sought after by the supermarkets,” McCormack said.

Retailers are 5% off the mark in terms of what price growers need to cover the cost of production, McCormack argued, adding that labour and price are the two “elephants in the room” that have to be got right.