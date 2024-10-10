The report said “agriculture is the main threat to and pressure on Ireland’s protected habitats and species”.

Building on the ACRES approach to increase farm biodiversity is among the key recommendations outlined in the Climate Change Advisory Council’s (CCAC) annual review on biodiversity.

The report outlined that national-level monitoring of farmland biodiversity is needed, as well as the expansion of the ACRES scorecard approach.

The CCAC added that the Government needs to support farmers with long-term and results-based financial support to enable them to adopt nature-friendly practices and enhance the condition of biodiversity on their farms.

On the implementation of nature-based solutions, the report said "agriculture is the main threat to and pressure on Ireland's protected habitats and species".

“Long-term support and programmes are needed beyond the current CAP to incentivise the uptake of nature-friendly farming practices such as allocating space for nature, organic farming approaches, agroforestry, hedgerow recovery, sward diversification and carbon farming.

“The National Economic and Social Council publication Accounting for Nature in Ireland highlighted concern over the short-term nature of agro-ecological payments for farmers and the challenges of the time lag between action and result with regard to results-based payments,” it added.

Inadequate funding

Launching the 2024 biodiversity review, the CCAC said funding and action on biodiversity conservation and restoration is totally inadequate, in general.

It added that the role of biodiversity is underestimated in limiting both climate change impacts and the risk that ecosystem collapse poses to Ireland’s food security, health and wellbeing and economic development.

The council welcomed some progress on increased legal obligations.

CCAC chair Marie Donnelly said that financial support needs to be stepped up, so that biodiversity loss can be halted and reversed.

“This will require a collaborative approach across multiple departments and agencies to oversee the implementation of nature-based solutions within a range of sectors including urban development and regeneration, flood prevention, agriculture, forestry, fisheries and marine and coastal management.

Other recommendations

The report recommended that the Government ensure the National Restoration Plan establishes ambitious targets, with sufficient financial incentives to encourage widespread adoption of these measures.

The Government should create an integrated land use strategy to support climate, biodiversity and water goals, the CCAC said.

It added that the Government should also establish a credible plan to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030.

Increased funding was also called for to ensure the success of the fourth National Biodiversity Action Plan and that the National Biodiversity Working Group should oversee the implementation of nature-based solutions across sectors and land uses.