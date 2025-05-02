The standard provides for a baseline protection for carbon rich soils, while allowing agricultural activity to continue.

What is GAEC 2?

GAEC 2 is a mandatory condition of the payment of the Basic Income Support Scheme for farmers (BISS). Its objective is to protect wetlands and peatlands; high carbon soils. EU regulations require all member states to have the standard in place from the start of 2025.

The Department of Agriculture has consulted with all the relevant stakeholders on a proposed standard, including farm bodies and environmental NGOs. The standard was subject to final approval by the European Commission and it was adopted on Friday 30 April 2025.

The standard provides for a baseline protection for carbon-rich soils, while allowing agricultural activity to continue. For example, “normal” ploughing, reseeding and maintenance of existing drains is allowed. New drainage is also possible in line with the existing national planning provisions.

Why is protection of these soils necessary?

Climate change (mitigation and adaptation) is the main environmental issue this standard aims to address through ‘protection of carbon-rich soils’.

It is well-recognised that high-carbon soils are important stores or sinks for carbon. At approximately 20% of the country, these sinks are akin to Ireland’s rainforests and thus must be protected.

Activities such as drainage and deep ploughing can impact the integrity of these stores, causing the release of carbon. In addition, wetlands and peatlands are very valuable ecosystems for habitat, biodiversity, water quality and the protection and quality of soil.

What are the requirements for GAEC 2?

The on-farm GAEC 2 requirements are as follows:

Maintenance and repair of existing drains is allowed, as long as drains are not deepened nor is there an extension of the drained area beyond what previously existed, otherwise this will be considered new drainage.

New drainage will be subject to the planning permission requirements, as is currently the case under national planning legislation.

Shallow ploughing up to 30cm depth may take place annually for arable crops, but for grassland rejuvenation of permanent grassland, ploughing must not take place more frequently than once in every four years. Deep ploughing greater than 30cm depth for grassland or arable crops is not allowed.

When does GAEC 2 start?

The standard is now in place after formal approval by the Commission at the end of April.

How will I know if I have GAEC 2 parcels?

The Department is in the process of writing to farmers subject to the standard. Land parcels subject to GAEC 2 can also be viewed on the Department’s online farmers portal, AgFood.ie.

The Peat soil layer can be accessed as a viewable layer by farmers/advisors through the LPIS mapping system. The layer can be found through the following flow of access layers: Layers, Reference Layers, EPA, EPA Soils, and Teagasc-EPA Indicative Soils OM Map >=30% OM=>Reference Layers.

How will GAEC 2 impact a farmer’s day-to-day operation?

The standard is expected to have minimal effect on most farmers' day-to-day operations. Our grass-based system already provides considerable protection for such soils and they are also protected by existing national planning provisions, for example on drainage.

Maintenance of existing drainage may continue on these lands, while new drainage may take place subject to national planning provisions, as currently is the case. Maintenance of existing drains includes the replacement of old drains or drains that have ceased to function over time.

Since shallow ploughing (up to 30cm) and reseeding through ploughing (one in four years) is allowed under GAEC 2, these provisions are expected to have minimal impact, as they are considered as typical practices on Irish farms. Other reseeding methods such as discing or direct drilling can take place more frequently if the beneficiary wants.

It is important to note these new conditions under GAEC 2 do not supersede any obligations that a farmer already has around the land parcels arising from land designation under SPA or SACs. If you already need consent from National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) for activities on a GAEC 2 parcel, then that remains that case.

How are the GAEC 2 soils identified?

Parcels with areas of 50% or more peat soil are determined as applicable to GAEC 2. Peat soils are mapped in the Teagasc-EPA Soils and Subsoils Map. These maps were derived using the following definition:

“A peat soil is defined as organic soil materials which have sedentarily accumulated and have at least 30% (dry mass) organic matter over a depth of at least 45cm on undrained land and 30cm deep on drained land; the depth requirement does not apply if the peat layer is over bedrock.”

In the “land details” section of the BISS application system the specific parcels subject to GAEC 2 can be checked in the “Parcel No./Plot Ref.” column. In this column, any parcels which are determined to be GAEC 2 parcels will have the “%” symbol displayed after the relevant parcel number (circled in red outline below).

An appeals system will be available for any farmers who believe their parcels have been misclassified as GAEC 2 and only where the farmer needs to carry out essential new drainage works or derogate from the other requirements.

In certain circumstances, it will also be possible for farmers to split a parcel into the peat soil and non-peat soil components. Details of the appeals process will be set out in due course.

Who will GAEC 2 impact?

Farmers who make applications for area-based payments under the CAP are subject to conditionality requirements.

Approximately one third of farmers (42,000) will have some land that is subject to the standard, but those holdings with less than 10ha (around 7,000) will not be subject to specific conditionality controls or penalties.

Read more

GAEC 2 and BISS causing angst and confusion

Further GAEC-2 derogation needed – IFA

Farmers advised to have geo-tagged photos of old drains