A story in last week’s paper made The Dealer question who owned Explorium, the National Sport and Science Centre. The name would lead to you to believe it is State-owned but it’s not.

One former Flutter director, now the owner of Paddy Power, James Mangan and a Charles Kelly, are the driving force behind the interactive sport and science centre, which is located in Sandyford. I’m told Mangan sold €16m of shares in Paddy Power a few years ago, so I suppose he had to park it somewhere. Explorium has received some recent criticism due to an exhibit on climate change, which has been described as total “farmer bashing”. It since said it’s happy to work with farmers on matters of climate.