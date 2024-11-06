Lower-stocked farms are facing a clampdown on fertiliser application, with a Department of Housing consultation paper on the Nitrates Action Programme proposing restrictions on nitrogen use.
The paper proposes a chemical nitrogen fertiliser limit of 90kg N/ha on farms with a stocking rate of less than 85kg organic N/ha.
Other proposals in the document include a 5% cut in nitrogen usage generally, the extension of the 220kg organic N/ha derogation limit to most of the country and greater restrictions on the application of straight urea.
