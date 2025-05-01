latest CSO figures showed a 22.6% drop in sheep slaughterings in the first quarter of 2025.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has said that processors are acting in bad faith by attempting to cut lamb prices at a time when supplies are clearly tight.

This, the ICSA said, was evident in the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures, which showed a 22.6% drop in sheep slaughterings in the first quarter of 2025.

The association added that this reflects the reality that sheep numbers - particularly breeding ewes - are falling sharply as more and more farmers exit the sector.

ICSA sheep chair Willie Shaw said that despite the scarcity of lambs, factories are still trying to pull prices by any means possible.

'Deeply frustrating'

"This is deeply frustrating for farmers, especially when supply numbers are already so low and throughput is well down.

"Instead of supporting local producers, processors appear to be ramping up imports - both live and in carcase form - to maintain downward pressure on prices. It’s a cynical, shortsighted strategy that is doing real damage to the sector.

“Ultimately, the price farmers receive for their product is the most decisive factor in whether they can survive in the business," he said.

"If you’re not covering the cost of production, then it’s simply not sustainable. With average earnings of just €12,000 per annum and the physically demanding nature of the work, sheep farming is becoming increasingly unattractive - particularly for younger people.

"You could make as much money doing anything else, for a fraction of the work and stress involved," he said.

Viability

Shaw added that the long-term viability of the sector is now at stake. He argued that there are far too few new entrants to replace those leaving or retiring.

"The decline in slaughterings is not a coincidence - it’s the result of years of not getting paid well enough for our produce and the work involved.

"Unless we see a real shift in tackling both pricing practices and import volumes, confidence will continue to collapse and the sector will decline further," he said.