Factories have moved to apply pressure to the beef trade by dropping quotes by 10c/kg this week.

Bullock quotes are back at €7.40/kg base price with heifers also back to €7.50/kg base price. There are higher quotes going but confined to deals already done last week.

Some factories are indicating a further cut to quotes for next week but tighter supplies may stabilise any thoughts of further reductions.

On the ground, factory agents are reporting very little shed cattle left coming up for sale and grass cattle are still some way off finishing but the current issue is more on the demand side of the house as opposed to the supply end.

Factory sources are indicating a drop in demand as the main reason the pressure has come on the trade, with an increase in supermarket prices having an effect on sales.

The British beef price is back 30p/kg since the beginning of May but still 90c/kg or €270/head on a 300kg carcase above the Irish price.

AHDB is reporting R4L bullocks in Britain coming in at 679p/kg (€8.50/kg including VAT) last week.

The weekly Irish kill remains very low at just over 29,000 head, marginally up on last week but over 1,500 head down on the same week in 2024.

Manufacturing beef appears to be the only highlight in the trade at the moment, with mince and burger sales continuing very strong.

Factories continue to actively source well-fleshed cows with extra money going for farmers with numbers of cows to sell.

The Northern Ireland trade also hasn’t escaped the cuts with quotes dropping another 10p/kg last week to 650p/kg (€8.13/kg including VAT).