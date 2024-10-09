Ireland’s Traditional Farm Building Scheme has won a major European heritage award in Bucharest, Romania.
The scheme won the education, training and skills category and then went on to win one of five grand prix awards at the event earlier this week.
The main objective of this nationwide scheme is to help farmers recognise the cultural value of traditional farm buildings. Over 1,000 buildings have been repaired since the creation of the scheme in 2008. Established by the Heritage Council in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine of the Government of Ireland, the scheme is co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Union under Ireland’s Rural Development Programme.
