IFA president Francie Gorman highlights the support needed for farm families following the fall in farm incomes last year. \ Philip Doyle

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has said Budget 2025 is an opportunity to support farm families that the Government must grasp.

“The budget is less than seven weeks away and our campaign continues across the country. We will be setting out our priorities in Virginia [Show] to politicians in attendance.

"The key message is that farmers are faced with multiple threats to their viability,” he said at the Virginia Show on Wednesday.

Support

The IFA president said a combination of excessive costs and squeezed margins requires additional targeted support in the October budget.

“The national farm survey released by Teagasc last month provides all the evidence that’s needed for the Government.

"No sector is immune from the vice grip of escalating costs, greater regulations and price volatility, all of which are having an impact on farm income,” he said.

The farm survey report for 2023 is a stark reminder of the fragility of farming, as incomes took a huge hit last year, showing that average family farm income in 2023 was less than €20,000, the lowest level in more than a decade, the IFA said.

“Farmers, across all sectors, need greater support to provide a shelter for families and farm operations,” he added.

Measures

Gorman highlighted that weather conditions did contribute to the reduction in income. However, he believes that the increased costs imposed on farmers are due mainly to sustainability measures and these are placing a huge strain on farm families trying to make ends meet.

He said the submission also deals with measures needed to incentivise new blood into the sector, the protection of the genuine farmer and measures to promote climate action.

He acknowledged the progress made on the issue of the residential zoned land tax and said the campaign to have it permanently removed from farmland would continue.

“[The] IFA will accelerate our nationwide campaign between now and 1 October, engaging directly with politicians about the key measures needed for farmers,” he concluded.