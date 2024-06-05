The SUSI support desk is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm, excluding public holidays.

Farm families should be aware of the upcoming closing date and changes to the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) education grants, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche has said.

“The priority closing dates for the SUSI grant are Thursday 6 June 2024 for grant renewal applications and Thursday 11 July 2024 for new grant applications. Many students from farm families and in rural areas qualify for this grant,” Teresa Roche said.

As part of Budget 2024, the following changes to the Student Grant Scheme for the 2024/25 academic year were announced:

Increase to maintenance grant rates - the non-adjacent maintenance rates will increase by €615 and the adjacent maintenance rates will increase by 10%.

Postgraduate maintenance grants - eligible postgraduate students who meet the eligibility criteria including income thresholds will receive a maintenance grant.

Increase to the income threshold for band four maintenance grant from €46,790 to €50,840.

Increase to the income threshold for 100% student contribution grant from €50,840 to €55,924.

The SUSI support desk is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm, excluding public holidays. It can be contacted by phone on 0818 888 777 or by email on support@susi.ie.