Farming organisations have generally been positive in reacting to the European Commission’s new vision for agriculture and food which pledged to cut red tape for farmers, simplify the CAP and take action against unfair competition from food imported to the EU.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) deputy president Alice Doyle said the IFA is seeking more detail on plans and proposals alluded to in the Commission’s vision document, particularly around plans to direct the next CAP’s supports to the farmers who need them most.

“References in the document about targeting supports to the farmers who need it most need to be teased out, as it may not be consistent with the original intention of CAP which was to support food production,” Doyle said.

“The importance of food security in the context of EU’s overall security is strongly supported in the document.

“This highlights the importance of rebalancing CAP policy back toward food production in any future reforms.”

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Denis Drennan stated that the Commission’s position on there being too many regulations imposed on farmers amounts to an “acknowledgment of what has been obvious to farmers for years”.

He was also welcoming of the commitment to require tighter animal welfare and food quality standards on imported agri-food goods.

“This vision shows the Commission finally conceding that they do need to be addressed, and we now need to see real actions that build on the positive sentiments the vision contains,” Drennan commented.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Seán McNamara said that while his farm organisation welcomed the vision’s commitment to simplify schemes for farmers, it warned that Brussels had sent out similar signals before which failed to live up to their hype.

“We have heard promises of less red tape before, yet farmers continue to be burdened with excessive paperwork and complex compliance requirements,” he said.

“Any proposed simplification package must deliver tangible improvements for farmers on the ground. If the EU is serious about protecting its farmers and securing the future of agriculture and food production, it must make a firm financial commitment to back its ambitions.”

