Farm incomes for female farmers are consistently lower than for male farmers and they receive lower direct farm payments, an Irish study on women in agriculture has found.

For the first time, research has identified the barriers female farmers face and recommendations have been made for policy changes to tackle them.

HER-SELF, or Highlighting pathways to Empower Rural women to have Sustainable and Equitable Livelihoods in Farming was led by researchers at Maynooth University and funded by the Department of Agriculture.

It provides the first comprehensive demographic and geographic report on women in farming in Ireland.

It found that female farm holders represent just 13.4% of farm holders in Ireland, with little increase since 1991.

Female farm ownership is highest in areas where farm sizes are smaller and land values are lower.

Meanwhile, over half of Irish farmers do not have an identified successor in place and where there is an identified successor, over 80% are male.

The study, led by Dr Martina Roche of Maynooth University’s Department of Geography, working with Dr Mary Anne Hurley of Munster Technological University, Dr Áine Macken-Walsh of Teagasc and MU’s Dr Nóirín MacNamara, analysed existing data on the sector from the perspective of gender.

“There is a dominant norm of the farmer as male, stoic, the decision-maker and unwilling to seek help, the woman is viewed as helper, while the son is commonly considered the family heir”, explained Dr Roche, who is principal investigator (PI) on the project.

“This impacts on the work of each person on the family farm, and importantly on each person’s legal status, as well as farm family finances and decision-making patterns”, she says.

Female participation

The study identifies barriers to female participation in agriculture, such as: a lack of access to land, succession issues and the challenge of combining farm work, off-farm work and caring responsibilities.

The spouse of the farm holder, who is often a woman, faces additional barriers produced through the intersections of tax, social welfare and agriculture policies.

Visibility

More generally, there is a lack of visibility, representation and inclusion of women in farming. However, a greater focus on improving gender equality in agriculture, since the research was completed in September 2024, has been noted and is welcome.

The study found that women do not feel they have the right to identify as a farmer. “They understand that at a community level they are expected to fulfil the ‘woman as helper’ norm and that they may be queried, ridiculed, and/or incur social penalties if they transgress that,” Dr Roche said.

The report makes several recommendations to make farming more equitable. It calls for:

A full equality impact assessment of the intersections of agriculture policy with tax rules and social welfare entitlement criteria.

Dialogue and awareness raising around the challenges facing the sector such as advancing gender equality, generational renewal and improved work-life balance.

Gender equality in agricultural education including reviewing and revising educational courses.

Mentoring programmes for rural women entrepreneurs.

Better data collection including a gender analysis of existing data as well as the compilation of female-focused data.

Launching the report at Maynooth University, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with responsibility for Research and Development, Noel Grealish, said: “Women have always been integral to the family farm but often their crucial role has not been fully recognised or acknowledged. Recent initiatives through the CAP Strategic Plan and the Action Plan arising from the National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture, have brought this issue to the fore.

“There is a commitment in the Programme for Government to continue to prioritise work in this area."