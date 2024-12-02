Some 3,346 initial farm inspections will have been carried out on farms in 2024.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that farm inspection rates are far below the level required to drive compliance and improve water quality.

While the number of local authority farm inspections increased by 9% to 1,137 in 2023, the number is still not high enough, according to the EPA.

"More farm inspections and follow-up enforcement is needed to reach the national agricultural inspection programme target of 4,500 farms inspected in 2025, to improve water quality.

"We’re calling on local authorities to use their full suite of enforcement powers to drive compliance with the good agricultural practice (GAP) regulations and improve water quality," the EPA said in its report on the environmental enforcement performance of local authorities in 2023.

The rate of non-compliance for initial inspections in 2023 was approximately 37%, according to a recent EPA report.

Next year, the EPA has tasked county councils to carry out 4,545 farm inspections.

Solid fuel

The EPA has said that a strong inspection campaign of solid fuel producers and retailers is needed by local authorities, to make sure only approved solid fuels are available for sale and to protect public health from harmful air pollutants.