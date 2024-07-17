A “solo run” is how IFA president Francie Gorman described the decision by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

“There is no doubt there are concerns about fodder availability for the upcoming winter.

“However, what’s needed is for the minister to sit down with all stakeholders and make a proper plan which considers all sectors and all options.

“The SIM has been positive for tillage farmers during very tough conditions,” he said.

“It’s an insult to tillage farmers to pull the SIM as combines are rolling,” said IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy. “Grain growers are already on their knees financially, following successive bad springs and last year’s disastrous harvest.”

McEvoy had strongly opposed making any changes to the SIM, even the suggestion that farmers be paid and allowed bale straw, at a Kildare IFA grain meeting on Monday evening.

“If we undermine the justification for the scheme, we could lose it,” he said. “The Irish Grain Growers Group are totally opposed to the minister’s announcement,” said its chair Bobby Miller. “We are shocked and disgusted.

“Farmers applied for the SIM as part of the BISS in the expectation that it would be vital for cashflow. There was no mention of this at the National Fodder and Food Security group meeting 10 days ago.

“There is enough flexibility in the scheme as it exists for farmers to withdraw crops of straw if there is demand for it.

“The fodder shortage wasn’t caused by the tillage sector, but it seems we’re paying the price,” he said.

Price pressure

With the 2024 harvest only in it’s infancy, prices were being talked of at €30-35 for a 4x4 bale of barley straw before the scheme was scrapped. IFA grain vice-chair John Murphy said that mushroom composters are openly talking €60 per large square bale on the ledge, compared to €35 last year.