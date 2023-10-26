A mid-sized property in Co Kilkenny has made €30,000/ac at auction. The 32ac holding at Garryduff, Paulstown was sold by Donohoe Town and Country.

The land was in one block, in three fields and had lengthy frontage onto a straight section of the old Carlow to Kilkenny main road. The property included the remains of an old stone dwelling. The land in the area is excellent quality.

The bidding opened at €500,000 in front of a large crowd at The Clubhouse Hotel and went up in bids of €20,000 to €700,000.

Record price for the area

At this point, there was an intermission and the farm was declared on the market. There was further bidding and the property was knocked down at €960,000.

The land was bought in trust by a solicitor acting for a client. The final price was double the €15,000/ac guide price.

Auctioneer Ed Donohoe said that there had been a lot of interest in this land from local farmers and from other potential buyers. He knew it would make a good price, although he was surprised at the final sale price, which he described as a record for the area.