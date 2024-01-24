ICMSA president Denis Drennan said the exclusion of farmer input to the plan is “absurd and disappointing”. \ Odhran Ducie

Farm organisations have mostly criticised the new 10-point action plan for the dairy calf to beef sector.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) livestock chair, Declan Hanrahan, said the plan lacks a guaranteed return for the financial and labour investment for the almost two years it will take to bring these animals to slaughter.

“If the minister and the sector are really serious about having these calves reared on beef farms, then meaningful targeted payments for beef farmers will be needed,” he said.

Hanrahan added that dealing with the issue of beef calves from the dairy herd is a huge challenge that must be resolved, but expecting beef farmers to take effectively all of the risk will not lead to a successful outcome.

ICMSA

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president, Denis Drennan, said the exclusion of farmer input to the plan is “absurd and disappointing”.

He added that an Irish dairy beef system could potentially be the most climate-efficient beef production system in the world, but it needs to be funded appropriately.

“Dairy beef production accounts for in excess of 60% of total beef production in Ireland, delivering billions in net foreign earnings for the country, while the Minister [for Agriculture] allocates a measly €6m per annum to support dairy beef production.

“This is in sharp contrast with, for example, organic farming, with an annual budget of €56m and, indeed, forestry with a budget of €110m for 2024,” he said.

Macra

Macra welcomed the plan. Macra president, Elaine Houlihan, said: “Unlocking the potential of dairy calf-to-beef systems as a viable and realistic option for farmers, especially young farmers, is a critical step to securing the future development of our dairy and beef systems.”

Stakeholder consultation for the plan was opened by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, alongside Teagasc, the Irish Cattle and Beef Federation (ICBF) and Bord Bia last week.

