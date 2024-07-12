Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has encouraged farmers to make safety a priority on their farm during Farm Safety Week and to take the necessary steps to safeguard themselves and their families on the farm.

The launch of Farm Safety Week 2024 took place on the Delaney farm in Co Laois with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon on Friday 12 July.

Gorman said that by making safety a priority on your farm, you’re not only protecting your wellbeing, but also ensuring the longevity and success of your farming operations.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche said the rate of farm accidents and fatalities is too high and we need to make safety a number one priority.

“Farm work can be hazardous, but many accidents are preventable. By being mindful of safety and taking proactive measures, you can protect yourself and those who depend on you.

"I urge farmers to make changes now to create safer working environments,” she said.

Safety week topics

The topics that will be covered throughout the week are as follows:

Near misses and under reporting.

The great outdoors - the hidden dangers of working outdoors.

Are you fit to farm?

Farm safety hero.

As part of Farm Safety Week, the IFA is hosting three regional farm safety events:

Tuesday 23 July 7-9pm, Tommy Doyle’s Farm, Cloghristick, Co Carlow R93 K291.

Wednesday 24 July 7-9pm, PJ Fitzsimons Farm, Drumnagrella, Co Monaghan, A91WP2P.

Thursday 25 July 7-9pm, Macroom Mart, Co Cork P12 R285.

Initiated by the Farm Safety Foundation in the UK and led by the IFA in Ireland, Farm Safety Week has the support of more than 400 partners in five countries - Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Manager of the charity leading the campaign, the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), Stephanie Berkeley said: “According to the International Labour Office (ILO), agriculture employs half of the world's labour force. It remains one of the three most hazardous sectors of activity (along with construction and mining). We can’t let this continue.

“2024 marks the 12th year of the campaign. While the attitudes and behaviours around farm safety are changing, the pace of change is slow - too slow for the families of those we have lost and too slow for the thousands of farmers suffering every day with long term ill-health or serious injuries as a result of their work.

“This year’s Farm Safety Week offers an opportunity for a real reset of the way we approach farm safety and risk-taking.

"We cannot continue to tolerate poor safety behaviours, we cannot assume that its somebody else’s job to drive this change in culture and we cannot rely on luck when going about our daily tasks,” she concluded.