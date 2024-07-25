According to the Health and Safety Authority, a total of 21 children died in farm related incidents between 2011 - 2020.

A total of 95 farmers over the age of 65 lost their lives between 2011 - 2020, these accounted for 45% of fatalities according to the Health and Safety Authority.

Older farmers should be aware that aging affects mobility, eyesight and balance and need to be reminded of the dangers on farms particularly with the use of tractors, machinery, livestock and heights.

Consideration must be made to ensure the older farmer is physically fit to carry out the work at hand and they should seek help when needed to complete the necessary work on the farm.

Children

According to the Health and Safety Authority, a total of 21 children died in farm related incidents between 2011 - 2020 which made up 10% of farm fatalities.

Children between the ages of seven and 16 may ride on a tractor provided the tractor is fitted with a properly designed and fitted passenger seat (with seat belts) inside a safety cab or frame.

Under no circumstances should a child under seven years of age be carried inside the cab of a tractor, irrespective of whether a passenger seat is provided or not.

On average between 2006 and 2015, two or three children were killed in farm incidents every year. The main causes of child fatalities are tractors/machinery and drowning.

Adults have a huge responsibility to make sure that the risks posed to children on a farm are assessed and controls put in place to prevent death and injury.

How to keep children safe on farms

Young children should not be allowed unsupervised access to the farmyard.

Identify and control particular dangers to children such as tractor operation, slurry pits, falls.

Children should not be allowed to access heights.

Children should not be allowed near dangerous animals such as bulls, stallions, rams, stags and female animals with new-born young.

Organise training for young teenagers - tractor safety driving skills.

Do not allow children to operate tractors or self-propelled machines.