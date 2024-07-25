Farmers must be careful when agitating and consider all the risks involved.

Slurry presents two particular safety and health problems - drowning and gas poisoning. Drowning is by far the most common cause of death involving slurry.

Children and the elderly are at particular risk. In the period 2000 -2010, 30% of child fatal accidents on farms were caused by drowning in slurry or water. In the same period 8% of deaths to elderly farmers were caused by drowning, according to the Health and Safety Authority.

When agitating, slurry farmers and contractors must remember one lungful of slurry gas has the capacity to kill. Farmers must follow the following guidelines when agitating:

Agitate on windy days and remove all livestock and pets from the area.

Stay away for 30 minutes to allow ventilation after agitation.

Never enter tanks even when empty.

Keep tank openings secure at all times.

If possible, avoid agitating alone.

Avoid smoking and naked flames as the gas mixture can be highly flammable.

Avoid vigorous agitation in confined spaces.

Keep children and elderly persons away from the area when agitating.

Bale handling

Farmers, contractors and all on farms need to know and understand the risks involved when dealing with all types of bales.

Many people have been killed when working with bales on Irish farms.

Some of whom have died as a result of being crushed by falling bales or rolled over by round bales. Others have been crushed or trapped by tractors or farm machinery which was involved in transporting or moving bales on the farm.

When stacking bales farmers must make calculated decisions such as the following outlined by the HSA:

Do not lift or stack higher than the capabilities of the handling equipment being used.

Do not carry a bale or bales on a loader or telescopic handler in such a way that it obscures the driver’s vision.

Select an uncluttered storage site from which the bales can be conveniently and safely removed at feeding time.

Chose a level, smooth and where possible a hard surface or well drained area on which to store the bales as soft or uneven ground increases the risk of machinery incidents. Regularly check ground condition and repair if damaged or uneven.

Do not allow a person/pedestrian to be present during stacking and de-stacking work to prevent injury if a bale falls.

Stacks should be positioned well away from overhead power lines.