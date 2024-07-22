Farming continues to have the highest number of fatalities of any sector in Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

Farm Safety week takes place from Monday 22 July and runs until 26 July, with the sector continuing to have the highest number of fatalities of any sector in Ireland.

Farming accounted for 16 out of 43 (37%) workplace accident fatalities in 2023.

Over half of the fatalities in agriculture were aged over 65.

A total of 1,388 inspections were carried out in the sector in 2023, with 631 written notices issued to farmers. Seventy-eight farmers received improvement notices, while 24 received prohibition notices.

Consider the risks

Mark Cullen, assistant chief executive, at the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has said that many farmers are self-employed and often work alone.

"Therefore, there is a clear need for them to consider the work they plan on carrying out themselves, and where they may need assistance from qualified and trained workers, ensuring the appropriate risk assessments are completed in advance of the work being carried out and that the appropriate preventative measures are in place to ensure those carrying out the work can do so safely.”

Hazardous

IFA president Francie Gorman highlighted how farming is a hazardous occupation.

“By making safety a priority on your farm, you’re not only protecting yourself and your wellbeing, but also ensuring the longevity and success of your farming operations.

Francie Gorman, National President of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), highlighted that safety must be made a priority. \ Philip Doyle

"The rate of farm accidents and fatalities is too high, and we need to make safety a number one priority. Farm work can be hazardous but many accidents are preventable.

“By being mindful of safety and taking proactive measures, you can protect yourself and those that depend on you. I urge farmers to make changes now to create safer working environments,” he added.

Events

The IFA will host three regional farm safety events this week:

Tuesday, 23 July from 7pm-9pm – Tommy Doyle’s Farm, Cloghristick, Co Carlow R93 K291.

Wednesday, 24 July from 7pm-9pm – PJ Fitzsimons Farm, Drumnagrella, Co Monaghan, A91WP2P.

Thursday, 25 July from 7pm-9pm – Macroom Mart, Co Cork P12 R285.