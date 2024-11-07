The newly convened commission on generational renewal in farming met for the first time on Thursday, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stating that the group’s final report will be due before June 2025.

Chaired by Aidan O’Driscoll, the group has been tasked with compiling a report on the factors involved in generational renewal and the policy tools that could be tweaked to incentivise farm succession.

Minister McConalogue floated the idea of introducing a new farm retirement scheme, possibly funded through the next CAP, earlier this year when commenting on farm succession.

Consultations

Speaking after the commission’s first meeting, he said that public and stakeholder consultations form a “central part of this process” and he asked those interested to engage with these processes.

“We have many supports in place for young farmers; through the CAP, the taxation system, access to finance and in the range of educational and advisory supports from Teagasc,” the Minister stated.

“However, I have asked the commission to consider whether these existing measures are effective in encouraging young people into farming or if they should be adjusted.”

Minister McConalogue also suggested that the issue of generational renewal is set to come further to fore of deliberations on the next CAP at EU level.